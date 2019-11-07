|
Shirley Moore Janosek
Corpus Christi - Shirley Moore Janosek, age 78, passed away November 5, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1941 to Archie Franklin Moore and Hattie Mae Crutchfield Moore in Crestview, Florida. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. Shirley worked in the Health Care industry and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Janosek; parents, Archie Franklin Moore and Hattie Mae Crutchfield Moore; brothers, Will Frank Moore, Gerald Moore and Ray Vaughan Moore and sisters, Margaret Edge and Elizabeth Williams.
She is survived by her children, Rory (Laura) Escobar, Robby (Sandra) Escobar, Rhonda Tullier and Veronica (Jim) Lankford; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019