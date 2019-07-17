|
Sidney (Sid) E. Duerr
Corpus Christi - Sidney (Sid) E. Duerr, 91, of Corpus Christi passed Sunday, July 14, 2019, in a local hospital. He was surrounded by his wife, Dottie Hill Duerr, and his loving children. He was appropriately called to Heaven on Good Samaritan Sunday because his entire life was dedicated to helping others. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan Wombacher Duerr along with his two sisters and brother. He is survived by his five children: Christine Duerr Tarasevich (John), Stephen Duerr (Kathy), Michael Duerr (Rebecca), James Duerr (Pam), and Julia Duerr Schopp (Ken). He also leaves behind loved ones: Michael Hill (Maria), Katie (Hill) Mechler (Hal), Judy (Hill) Mathews (Paul Setliff) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sid was born August 6,1926 in Webster Groves, Missouri. He was a graduate of Webster Groves High School. Upon graduation he joined the Navy and was on the first ship arriving in Nagasaki, Japan after the end of hostilities. While there, he participated in teaching baseball to the Japanese children. Upon his return from the war, as an accomplished athlete, he was awarded a football scholarship to Missouri School of Mines. He was part of a national college championship team. Recently he was elected to the University of Missouri at Rolla (formerly MSM), Athletic Hall of Fame.
Sid participated in the building of one of the first offshore drilling rig in Texas, followed by his lifelong occupation as a petroleum engineer and independent driller based in Corpus Christi. Throughout the years, he was active in his churches, Ss. Cyril and Methodius and St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Alhambra de Gaza, Caravan #78, and the Men's' Club. He volunteered for many youth sporting leagues in town and also the Scouting program.
Sid was an important supporter of the arts, helping his wife Joan, president of the Southwest Sculpture Society, in her efforts towards establishing the Art Community Center of Corpus Christi. He took an active role in promoting awareness of Alzheimer's when Joan developed and passed away from this disease. Sid was blessed with a second marriage to Dorothy Shaw Hill, who showered loving care on him. Together they shared over ten years of happiness and joy.
Sid was our patriarch who never stopped giving to family members and friends. His door was always open. He will be sorely missed but his legacy lives on.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78412. Burial will be private at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Boy Scout Troop 157 of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 17, 2019