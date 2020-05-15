|
Sidney Isadore Prashner
August 12, 1924 - May 9, 2020
Sidney Isadore Prashner, age 95, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Austin, Texas surrounded by his family.
Sidney enrolled in the US Army in October 1942 and became a decorated veteran. He received a World War II Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, EAME Theater Ribbon and Two Bronze Service Stars. During WW11 he fought in France, Germany, and England and ended the war in Austria during which time he liberated concentration camps as a soldier with the 36th "Texas" Infantry Division. Sidney Prashner later dedicated his life to the United States Army as a distinguished civil servant. His career took him to the war fronts in Vietnam and later Operation Desert Storm to provide on-the-ground support to the troops before retiring from his esteemed government career.
Sidney attended UT Austin after the war and later graduated from Texas A&I Corpus Christi in 1974 where he earned his BBA while working at the Corpus Christi Army Depot. He married Tomi Prashner and raised their daughters in Corpus Christi Texas, Lexington Kentucky and Sierra Vista Arizona. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, camping, fishing, hunting, chili cook-offs, sailing, river rafting, fixing everything, country western dancing and classical music. He was a great listener and a loving father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Prashner and Lillian Goldberg and his brother Eugene Prashner. Sidney is survived by his daughters, Morgan Pastore and Barbara Prashner; his ex-wife and friend Tomi Prashner, his grandchildren, Rachel Rangel, Madeleine Pastore, and Richard M. Pastore III; great-grandchildren, Betty Rangel, Rose Rangel, and Hannah Zamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish War Veterans https://www.jwv.org/give/donate
