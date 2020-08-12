Sidney Smith
Corpus Christi - Sidney Lynn Smith, age 74, passed away August 8, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1946 to Sidney and Mary Smith. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Carroll High School in 1963 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of Wisconsin in 1965. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years, where he earned the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, two Airforce Good Conduct Medals, and a National Defense Service Medal.
He was married to his wife Kay Chapman Smith 23 years before she preceded him in death on February 19, 2014. Sid was a caring father, friend, cousin, and mentor. He had many hobbies and lived life to the fullest. Sid loved spending time with friends; whether it was sharing stories, playing cards, or watching sports. He had a good time just being in the company of people. Wherever he went he was the life of the party, the one who provoked great conversations and lots of laughter. He was known by his great humor, kindness, and talkative nature. A few of his favorite hobbies include trading cars, hunting, and he was an avid gun collector. Sid made friends wherever he went and quietly helped many people throughout his life. He will always be remembered for his love of story-telling and loyalty to his friends and family.
Sid joined the Corpus Christi Police Department in July of 1967, and was promoted to Sargent in 1978. He received numerous letters of appreciation from the people he worked so hard to protect. He retired from the police force in 1980. His second career was as a private investigator that began at the Kleberg law firm, then he created his own business, Sid Smith Private Investigations. Just last year he retired from Gate Guard Services where he worked for 14 years. He was a member of Covenant Baptist Church and an ordained Christian Pastor in 2012. Sid helped more people than possible to name, and will be dearly missed.
Sid is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Mary Smith, and wife Kay Chapman Smith. He is survived by his step-children Craig (Tina) Calhoun, Jill (Toby) Knocke, grandchildren Connor, Lillian, and Ford, nephews Lee and Andy Olmstead, and niece Kay Ellen Kirby.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday August 15, 2020 at Seaside Chapel. The family appreciates flowers or donations to The American Cancer Society
. To view tribute, please visit www.seasidefuneral.com
