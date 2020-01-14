Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3350 S. Alameda Street
Sofia Garcia


1928 - 2020
Sofia Garcia Obituary
Sofia Garcia

Corpus Christi - Sofia V. Garcia, 91 of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on January 13, 2020. She was born in Realitos, Texas on September 18, 1928. She was the daughter of Jesus and Teresa Villarreal. She came from a family of 6 sisters and 2 brothers. She married Carlos (Chale) M. Garcia on February 16, 1947. Together they raised nine children (six brothers and 3 sisters.)

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was a very devout catholic. She and Chale enjoyed traveling the open road, occasionally stopping in gambling casinos.

She is preceded in death by Chale, her parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by all of her adult children, 21 grand-children, 21 great grand-children and one sister.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 PM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Road, with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 3350 S. Alameda Street on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-60111.

To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
