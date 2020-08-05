Sonia J. JimenezCorpus Christi - Sonia J. Jimenez, age 54, passed away on August 1st 2020. Sonia was born August 27, 1965 in Corpus Christi, Tx. to Juan Juarez and Carmen Trevino. She graduated from Richard King High School in 1983. Sonia married Guadalupe Jimenez and together they had 3 loving children Rene, Jose, and Roslyn Jimenez. Sonia was never meant to be anything other than a Mother in this world, nor did she ever want to be anything else. She would tell her kids frequently "I was born to be a Mom". Her supportive nature and Love with her husband Lupe gave him the courage to build a successful business. Her encouragement allowed her kids to pursue their life paths with no regrets and her loyalty as a mother was unbreakable. She will always be remembered for her big warm hugs to her children and grandchildren or any other child who just needed some love.Sonia loved to laugh, talk and gossip with her best friends Debbie Mayen and her Comadre Josie Anes. Her favorite place to go to was the U&I restaurant here in Corpus Christi. On any given day you could catch her getting lunch with a friend, celebrating Mother's day with her kids or by herself savoring the soup of the day. She maintained lifelong friends with Dorthy, Clarita, Gwendolyn McChester, her cousin Cookie and countless others. Some of her highlights in life were visiting her husband's family in Guatemala, seeing Diana Ross and Elton John in concert, losing her money in Vegas, and BBQ with friends and family on Saturdays. She will be remembered for her Thanksgiving turkey gravy and Guatemalan tamales her mother-in-law taught her how to make.Towards the end of her life she became more devoted to the Catholic Church and participated with the Guadalupanas Organization at the Holy Family Catholic Church. Her devoted faith in our lord Jesus was ever enduring even until the end of her life. May she be with the Lord and rest in peace.Sonia is preceded in death by her father Juan Juarez, and her aunt Antonia Rodriguez. Sonia is survived by her husband Guadalupe Jimenez. Children: Rene A. Jimenez, Jose L. Jimenez and Roslyn Jimenez. Grandchildren: Lilianne Jimenez, Layla Jimenez, Luna Jimenez, Elizabeth Jimenez, and her only grandson so far Levi Zachary Jimenez. Brothers/Sisters: Ida Woodworth, Rene Juarez, Joaquin Juarez and David Lee Trevino. She is also survived by her strong mother Carmen Trevino and Step Father Daniel Trevino.Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday August 7th at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the prayer service will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required.