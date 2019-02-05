|
Sophia G. Garza
Alice, TX
Sophia G. Garza, age 75, passed away January 31, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born December 7, 1943 in Alice, Texas to David Rubio Gallegos and Sofia Garcia Gallegos. She graduated from William Adams School in Alice in 1962.
Sophia G. Garza was the embodiment of unconditional love. Throughout her life Sophia was the mainstay and beacon of light for her immediate and extended family. Sophia was known by many names including mom to her adoring daughter, "Aunt Sophie", "Aunt Mache", to the children of her brother and sisters and "Nana" to her grand/great grandchildren & her grand/great grandnieces/nephews. Our families were blessed to have had her as positive difference and force in their lives. Sophia always selflessly put the needs of others before her own and had a talent for making those she loved feel very special. The following passage of the Old Testament is a true reflection in the kind of love Sophia demonstrated for her family.
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. ~1 Corinthians 13:4-7
Sophia had two successful careers as a personal loan manager of Tesoro Loan Company in Alice, Texas and as a Medical Billing Specialist for the Ear, Nose, and Throat facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, from which she retired. She was an avid Alice Coyote, Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs fan and greatly enjoyed watching games with her grand/great grandchildren. Her favorite musicians were ABBA and Pepe Aguilar. Sophia loved and was loved by many, but the greatest by far, was her love and devotion to her grand/great grandchildren. They will always be blessed to have known the unconditional love of their one and only Nana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Sofia Gallegos; Amelia Gallegos (infant sister); brother, Oscar Gallegos; and sister, Zoila Garza.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Caro (Adan) of Alice; brothers, David Gallegos of Corpus Christi, Luis Gallegos (Mary) of Houston, Salomon Gallegos of Alice, Albert Gallegos of Alice, and Robert Gallegos of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; sister, Lydia Cantu of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Eulalio Orta III of Corpus Christi, Danielle Chong (Frank) of San Diego, California, and Kathryn Caro of Alice; great-grandchildren, Trinity Orta, Alexandria Orta, Eulalio Orta IV, and Kona Chong; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, February 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Services to conclude after the mass and burial to be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Eulalio Orta III, Albert Daniel Gomez, Joe Rubio Jr., Joe Rudy Cantu, Aaron Godines, and Jose (Trae) Rubio III.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 5, 2019