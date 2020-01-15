Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
3011 Telephone Road
Sophie C. Gonzalez


1935 - 2020
Sophie C. Gonzalez Obituary
Sophie C. Gonzalez

Houston - Sophie C. Gonzalez, born December 18, 1935 in La Ward, Texas, passed away January 13, 2020 at the age of 84 due to lung cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joe I. Gonzalez, parents, Pedro and Emma Cano and brother, Bill Cano. She is survived by her four daughters: Debbie Garza, Nancy Falcon and husband Tony, JoAnn Priest and husband Pat, Melinda Gorham and husband Doug. Grandchildren: Ami Brignac and husband Earl, Ronnie Sharp and wife Vanessa, Amanda Solares and husband Jerry, Angelina Campos and husband Raul, Ryan Priest and wife Amber, Joe Garza, Emma Garza, Cody Priest and wife Dess. Great Grandchildren: Manuel Escoto, III, Lainie Sharp, Jayden Hernandez, Haley Sharp, Jared Solares, Justin Perales, Brody Sharp, JoVanni Brignac, Hayes Priest, Teagan Priest and Halsey Priest. Siblings: San Juanita Cano, Rose Olsen and husband C.L., Peter Cano, Dela Garza and husband Chris, Paul Cano and Linda Barrientes, Sam Cano and wife Yvonne, Emma Almaguer and husband Refugio, Sister-in law Alicia Gutierrez and husband Robert. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Sophie was a loving and dedicated Mother first and foremost. Her daughters were her angels and meant the world to her. Family and friends were her passion and delight. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. She was a lifelong member of Queen of Peace Church since 1969 and volunteer on several of the church organizations. She was a member of the Queen of Peace, St. Christopher and Mt. Carmel Seniors Group and a member of the L.I.F.T (Living information for Today) Program.

The family wants to give special thanks to everyone for their love and support during this very difficult time. The greatest of gratitude to Nancy and Tony Falcon for the loving care they provided the last few months of her life. A special thank you to Father Michael for his continued blessings throughout her entire journey.

The visitation will be held January 16, 2020 beginning at 5:00 pm at Forest Park Lawndale 6900 Lawndale. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Celebration of the Funeral Liturgy at Queen of Peace Catholic Church 3011 Telephone Road on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale. Reception to follow at Queen of Peace Fiorenza Center.

For those desiring In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church in honor of Sophie C. Gonzalez.

May our Mom and Dad rest in peace together.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
