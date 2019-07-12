|
Spencer R. Campell
Corpus Christi - Spencer R. Campbell, 78, of Corpus Christi, passed away on July 2nd 2019 in Corpus Christi.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday the 14th at 713 Louisiana Ave with a group of friends and family. Please come and be together with me. Food and drinks served.
Spencer was born in Corpus Christi to S C and Virginia Campbell on January 6, 1941. He went to school in Corpus Christi at Mary Carroll High School and San Marcos Military Academy. He married Pam Bartlett Campbell on February 16, 1962 in Corpus Christi. We were married 57 years. He worked as an operator for Coastal States Refinery, Amarada Hess, Virgin Islands and Powerine Refinery in California for 35 years. He served in the Marines. He was a Mason and a member of Lodge #189. He also received a certificate to be a refinery fire fighter.
Spencer is preceded in death by S C Campbell (father), Virginia Campbell (mother), Sid Campbell (brother), Carol Jean Pickens (sister) and Ronnie Campbell (his son).
Spencer is survived by his wife, Pam Campbell and his daughter, Scarlett Perodeau of Canada. Nephews: Blake Rogers, Brad Rogers, Clint Pickens, Cliff Pickens and Dennis Campbell. He had some special people in his life that loved him dearly: Chip Garwood and Bridgett Harper, cousins. We had no grandchildren so we both shared our great niece Marina. Spencer treated her as his granddaughter. He would love to tell of all her accomplishments in life and how beautiful and smart she is. Spencer was also known to spoil his dog, Lily. There were many hours spent watching movies together with her on his lap.
The family of Spencer wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. John Edward Schulze, his nurse, Mary and office staff. They made our visits comfortable and took great care of him.
Spencer was a character. He liked people and what you saw is what you got. He loved to pull pranks on his friends. He was an avid garage and estate sale person who always wanted a deal. He loved working long hours in his yard. He was a big hunter and avid Cowboys fan. He was very generous to family and friends which is something most people did not know about him. No one was a stranger to him. He loved to travel and to live on the edge. We rode his motorcycle all over the Hill Country. He loved homemade ice cream and there was always an agreement between us that if he ever left me I would not give him the recipe. He had the nick name "Shine" because he lived to wash and shine the truck and car.
Spencer had a long illness and he coped with it admirably. He wanted to make it to 80 but God called him early. Spencer's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread with mine. When I pass, the ashes will be spread at a place where we had many wonderful memories. May his soul rest in peace and he knows that I loved him more than life.
Hugs from Heaven
When you feel a gentle breeze caress you when you sigh
It's a hug sent from Heaven from a loved one way up high
If a soft and tender raindrop lands upon your nose
They've added a small kiss as fragile as a rose
If a song you hear fills you with a feeling of sweet love
It's a hug sent from Heaven from someone special up above
If you awaken in the morning to a bluebird's chirping song
It's music sent from heaven to cheer you all day long
- Anonymous
Arrangements entrusted to: Guardian Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 12, 2019