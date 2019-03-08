Stacey Lynn Slough



Corpus Christi, TX



Stacey Lynn Slough was born on March 15th, 1989 to her loving parents Corey & Debra Elaine Slough. Sister to Katelyn and Holly Slough and friend to any who needed one, Stacey left an indelible impression in the hearts of those who knew her. The sweetness of her spirit brought peace and calming to all those she encountered, while her contagious laughter touched many hearts.



A graduate of King High School class of 2007, Stacey then pursued her career as a dental assistant - which seemed fitting that a young woman with such an infectious smile would help others protect smiles of their own. Stacey was a beautiful, sweet, loving person who brightened the world around her.



She was preceded in death by her mother, who was tragically taken away from their family on September 11th, 2005. Stacey and her mother had a unique bond, and Stacey missed her dearly every single day. Since the two spent many sunny days on the beach, the sun and surf provided a safe place for Stacey's soul throughout her lifetime.



Stacey Lynn went to be reunited with her mother on February 27th, 2019. Survived by her father Corey Slough, sisters Katelyn and Holly Slough, aunt Sandra Brown and uncle John Brown, aunt Cindy Matson and uncle David Matson, aunt Libby and uncle Eddy Schwanke, uncle Danny Schwanke and many dear friends.



Join us in celebrating Stacey's life on Saturday, March 9th, 2019. Public viewing at 10am with funeral services at 1pm. Both held at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at 12:00pm at Sunshine Cemetery at the corner of Roddfield and Wooldridge. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary