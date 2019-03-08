Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunshine Cemetery
at the corner of Roddfield and Wooldridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacey Slough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacey Lynn Slough


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stacey Lynn Slough Obituary
Stacey Lynn Slough

Corpus Christi, TX

Stacey Lynn Slough was born on March 15th, 1989 to her loving parents Corey & Debra Elaine Slough. Sister to Katelyn and Holly Slough and friend to any who needed one, Stacey left an indelible impression in the hearts of those who knew her. The sweetness of her spirit brought peace and calming to all those she encountered, while her contagious laughter touched many hearts.

A graduate of King High School class of 2007, Stacey then pursued her career as a dental assistant - which seemed fitting that a young woman with such an infectious smile would help others protect smiles of their own. Stacey was a beautiful, sweet, loving person who brightened the world around her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, who was tragically taken away from their family on September 11th, 2005. Stacey and her mother had a unique bond, and Stacey missed her dearly every single day. Since the two spent many sunny days on the beach, the sun and surf provided a safe place for Stacey's soul throughout her lifetime.

Stacey Lynn went to be reunited with her mother on February 27th, 2019. Survived by her father Corey Slough, sisters Katelyn and Holly Slough, aunt Sandra Brown and uncle John Brown, aunt Cindy Matson and uncle David Matson, aunt Libby and uncle Eddy Schwanke, uncle Danny Schwanke and many dear friends.

Join us in celebrating Stacey's life on Saturday, March 9th, 2019. Public viewing at 10am with funeral services at 1pm. Both held at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at 12:00pm at Sunshine Cemetery at the corner of Roddfield and Wooldridge.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now