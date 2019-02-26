Stanley Ferdinand Niggli Dolch, Jr., M.D.



Corpus Christi, TX



Dr. Stanley Dolch, 95, passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1923 to Stanley F.N. Dolch and Kay Elledge Dolch in Pasadena, California.



He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1941. In High School Stanley played sports scoring: three letters in track, two letters in football and one letter in gymnastics. He was also part of the National Honor society. He obtained his Pre Med at Rice Institute 1941-1943 and later received his Medical Education from the University of Texas, Galveston 1943-1946. He was elected to Alpha Omega Honorary Medical Society. Stanley did an Internship at the Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital from March 1947 to 1948. He had a mixed residency at Louisiana Parishes Charity Hospital, Independence, Louisiana from March 1948-1949. He was the Superintendent at Washington St. Tammany Charity Hospital in Bogalusa, Louisiana from March 1949- June 1950. He was in the Military- army specialized training program, in medical school, Galveston, Texas WW2. US Airforce Medical Officer- Captain- at Ellington Air Base and San Marcos AFB 1950-1952 both in Texas during the Korean War.



He was a member of the Nueces County Medical Society, Texas Medical Society and the American Medical Association. He had a solo general practice of medicine in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1953 and was with the Everhart Clinic for ten years.



Stanley enjoyed gardening, electronics, photography, fishing, Couples Bridge and ballroom dancing.



Stanley Married Wilma Davis in June of 1945. They had two children, Karen Dolch and Dennis Dolch.



Stanley married Jan Barlett in Corpus Christi in June 1964.



Stanley is survived by wife, Jan, of 54 years and their precious dog Mable. Daughter, Karen Dolch Knecht and husband Bill and very special nephew Dan Dolch and Mary Dolch and grandson Jason Dolch of Wisconsin.



The family is grateful to Thomas Alexander, MD, Fred Bracketl, MD and Andre Bonelli, MD for their care as well as the Chief of staff at Parkview Hospice Corpus Christi. The Everhart Clinic, Bill Taylor, pharmacy, Lewis Wait, Dentist, Donald Brieger, MD, Andy Strauss, MD and Thomas York, MD were my associates.



A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS, 1101 Navigation Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78407. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary