Stanley Richard Campbell



Carrollton - Stanley Richard Campbell, a kind and loving soul, passed from this life on October 31, 2020, in Carrollton. He was born February 23, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles and Shirley Roberts Campbell.



Family and friends remember Stanley had a dry sense of humor, was a prolific reader, and loved old movies. Most of all, they recall his kind and gentle spirit.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife: Bernice; his fur-baby: Silver Baby; son: Sterling Koliba and wife Lynda, and their children: Vy-Ann, Nicholas, Logan and Oliver; brother: David and wife Pamela Campbell; sister: Cynthia Gibson and husband John; daughters: Donna Rae and Patricia Lou, 11 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.









