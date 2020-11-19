1/
Stanley Richard Campbell
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Richard Campbell

Carrollton - Stanley Richard Campbell, a kind and loving soul, passed from this life on October 31, 2020, in Carrollton. He was born February 23, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles and Shirley Roberts Campbell.

Family and friends remember Stanley had a dry sense of humor, was a prolific reader, and loved old movies. Most of all, they recall his kind and gentle spirit.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife: Bernice; his fur-baby: Silver Baby; son: Sterling Koliba and wife Lynda, and their children: Vy-Ann, Nicholas, Logan and Oliver; brother: David and wife Pamela Campbell; sister: Cynthia Gibson and husband John; daughters: Donna Rae and Patricia Lou, 11 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metrocrest Funeral Home
1810 N PERRY RD
Carrollton, TX 75006
9722423646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Metrocrest Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved