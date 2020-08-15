1/1
Stella M. Rollins
Stella M. Rollins

Corpus Christi - Stella M Rollins joined the angels in heaven on August 13, 2020, at the age of 74, after a very long and difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born October 24, 1945.

She is survived by her husband, Jarrett Rollins; her four children, Colette Holman (Mark), Marsai Bass, Eric Rollins (Sheila), Romy Hester (Stan); her six grandchildren, Danny Bass, Christina Rossetti (Clay), Ryan Holman, Hunter Holman, Belle Hester, Hayden Holman; and her two great-grandchildren, Landon Rossetti, Cooper Rossetti; her siblings, Robert Morantes (Nell), Patsy Faragoza (Robert), Joyce Gentry (David).

Stella met the love of her life, Jarrett Rollins, when she was 15 years old and they married on June 1, 1961 at Christ the King in Corpus Christi. While raising her four children, she and Jarrett started Rollins Fence Company. She attended TAMU CC and earned her Bachelors degree, while maintaining a 3.6 GPA. She then began her career with New York Life and was a successful agent until she retired.

Stella was energetic, vibrant, and a lover of life. She never missed an opportunity to dance, she taught aerobics, and her energy was contagious. Her giving heart was reflected at Christmas, her favorite time of year. Her home was filled with beautiful decorations and was a labor of love. She looked forward to it every year and loved being surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11 AM to time of service at 1 PM at Seaside Funeral Chapel.

To view a tribute please visit http://www.seasidefuneral.com.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
