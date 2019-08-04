|
Stella Moreno Campos
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Stella Moreno Campos announces her passing. She was called to our Lord Thursday, August 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 6, 1932, to Nash and Paula Moreno. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy, an all-girls school, where she was active in student council. On June 4, 1950, Stella married her one and only love, Alvino C. Campos. She worked as a secretary at Veterans Outreach and worked at SER Jobs for Progress.
Stella was very active in the community, schools and church. Stella was a lifelong Catholic and a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She taught CCD at Holy Family and was a lector and cantor at St. Pius X Catholic Church. As a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, she received the Lady Grand Cross. She served as president of both St. Pius X Elementary School and Incarnate Word Academy Parents Clubs. Stella also served as president of the Columbian Ladies Knights of Columbus 1202 Council and Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the St. Pius X Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of America, Bishops Guild, and American G.I. Forum Auxiliary. She served as treasurer of the Sultanas de Baza. Stella was the first female president of the United Married Couples Club. She was a charter member of the Sceptre Club, where she served as president multiple times. In addition to being a member of a bunco group for over 50 years, she was a member of a canasta group and Wednesday Social.
Stella will be remembered for her faith, her unconditional love, her selflessness, devotion to family, and her delicious meals. She was so proud of her family, especially her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Stella is preceded in death by her husband, Alvino, and her brothers and sisters.
Stella will be eternally remembered by her children: Michael Anthony Campos (Karla), Elizabeth Ann Garza (Dr. Anthony), Stella Marie Pangilinan (Evangelino "Gin"); her grandchildren: Jacquelyn Elizabeth Schuster (Andrew), Dr. Ashley Victoria Garza (Dr. Marcos Garcia), Jonathon Charles Garza, Brandon Nash Campos, and Evangelino Alvino Pangilinan; and her great grandchildren: Leila Rose Garcia and Charles Enrique Garcia.
Stella really enjoyed and appreciated visits from her special and faithful friends, Alida Garza and Mary Salinas, and Allen and Janet Daehne who visited with her and brought her communion every weekend and first Fridays.
We extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Stella's caregivers: Yolanda Castillo, Suzette Stennett, Oralia Bradley and Patricia Munoz. We are also thankful for the caring staff from Visiting Physicians Association and Prime Care Home Health, especially Tyna Davis.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Dr. Anthony Garza, Gin Pangilinan, Jonathon Charles Garza, Evangelino Alvino Pangilinan, Dr. Marcos Garcia and Andrew Schuster.
Stella requested that in lieu of flowers donations in her memory be made to the Blessed Sacrament at 4105 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019