Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's
710 S. 19th St.
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi - Stella (Estella) Reyna De La Paz of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on April 27, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on July 31, 1932 to Tomas C. Reyna and Petra Herrera Reyna in Richmond, Texas. Stella is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bernardo G. De La Paz and her three sisters; Maria Dora R. Calderon, Louisa R. Rodriguez, and Frances R. Cerda. Stella is survived by her sister Lilly R. Garcia, and four sons; Bernardo Jr., Arnold (Nelda), Armando (Christina), & Richard (Jamilette) De La Paz. Furthermore, she is survived by 5 grandchildren; Jeanelle (Jorge), Desiree (Alex), Ben (Krystal), Jason (Kristyn), and Danielle (Kyle), 6 great-grandchildren; Damian Solis, Dominik Solis, Andre De La Paz, Jaylinn De La Paz, Lushin De La Paz, and Xander De La Paz; as well as, Diana Garcia, numerous nieces and nephews.

Stella worked for Corpus Christi School District for 35 years. She was an avid gardener with an admirable garden. Stella had a huge heart that lead her to always help those in need. She had a beautiful smile, a great sense of style, and loved her coffee. She expressed that her greatest joys were her sons and grandchildren. We are at peace knowing she believed in Our Father's promise of eternal life. She will be greatly missed.

We would especially like to thank our brother Armando De La Paz for taking such good care of our mother for so many years. A special thank you to OpusCare Hospice and Angel Bright Home Health Care for being so compassionate to our family and taking such special care of our mother.

Visitation will be held on May 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph's, 710 S. 19th St., Corpus Christi, Texas, 78405.

Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2731 Comanche St., Corpus Christi, TX 78408.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019
