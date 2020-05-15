|
|
Stella Rose Morales
Corpus Christi - Stella Rose Morales, 1, was born on January 18, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandmas, Mary Lou Chapa and Leticia Garza; great- grandpas, Richard Deleon and Roberto Gaytan. She is survived by her parents, Crystal Ochoa and Andy Morales; sisters, Madison Martinez and Aubrielle Morales; grandparents, Lee and Mona Garza, Mary Resendez and George Ochoa, Jr., Denise Castillo and Richard Morales; great-grandparents: George and Connie Ochoa, Edward Baisa, Jr. and Leo C. Garza.
Our sweet angel went home on May 11, 2020. She had the most beautiful smile and a laugh that would light up a room. She was affectionately known as Pookies. She loved her favorite show Tru and Rainbow Kingdom and riding around the ranch. She was our fat girl and she will be missed.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Due to COVID limitations, a Funeral service limited to immediate family only will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
