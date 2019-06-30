|
Stephanie Rae Weitzel
Corpus Christi - STEPHANIE RAE WEITZEL peacefully passed away on June 24, 2019, at the young age of 22. Stephanie was born in Houston, Texas and later attended school in Corpus Christi, Texas. She volunteered for PAWS animal shelter. She graduated with honors from Collegiate High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. She went on to graduate with a Bachelor's degree from Texas A & M College Station in December of 2018. Stephanie is survived by her parents David and Catalina Weitzel; siblings Ricky Juarez, Gabriel Godines, and Samantha "Kitty" Weitzel; Nephew Derek Juarez, Nieces Madison Juarez and Savannah Godines, her boyfriend Jeff Swaim. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Services are being handled by Cage-Mills Funeral Directors and will be private.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 30, 2019