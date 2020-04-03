Resources
Corpus Christi - Stephen Bayliss Jones, 73 of Corpus Christi, passed away March 23, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi on May 22, 1946 to William and Lurlyne Jones. Ray H.S. grad 1964. An avid hunter, fisherman and handball player. He also was a great story teller and an advisor and good friend to many! In his younger years, he was a professional race boat driver. Steve is survived by wife, Karen Enderle-Jones; son Jeffrey, son Jason and daughter Stephanie(Freddie) Arredondo. Brother Bobby(Amber), sister Peggy Owen. The light of his life was his 15 year old granddaughter, Andie Arredondo. Also surving him; nephews, Erik Jones and Philip Owen. Preceding him in death were his parents, niece Carrie Owen and grandson, Baby Boy Arredondo. When the time dictates, there will be a Memorial service conducted at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
