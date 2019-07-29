|
|
Stephen Clancy
Portland - It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Stephen Clancy, age 22, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Portland, Texas. He was born June 3, 1997 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a 2016 graduate of Gregory-Portland High School and GPHS cheerleader who took his stunting skills all the way to the Varsity Spirit Parade in London.
Stephen was a chef, a comedian, a protector and a loyal friend. He loved cooking, fast cars, Whataburger, George Straight music and he never left the house without his cowboy hat and boots.
Stephen is survived by his mother Renee, his father, Jim, his sisters Priscilla Wood and Tess Clancy, his grandmother Jane Clancy, brother in law Jordan Wood and his soon to be brother in law Eron Phillips, his niece Lorelei Wood and his nephew Lincoln Wood.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Stephen are invited to Limbaugh Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Drive, Portland Texas, from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 to reminisce, grieve and offer support. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at the same location.
"Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we loved. Where there is deep grief, there was deep love."
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 29, 2019