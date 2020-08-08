Stephen Dalton
Portland - Steve Dalton, a man of few words but countless one-liners…passed away at his home on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Steve was born on November 2, 1945 to parents Rayburn Kay Dalton and Thelma Mae Dalton.
Steve was born at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas and spent his youth as a Navy brat traveling the country and being "the new kid in town."
Steve joined the United States Air Force in September of 1964 and served 4 years stationed at Chelveston Air Force Base near Wellingborough, England. During his time in England, Steve met his wife, Helen and they married in May 1969.
Steve was many things during his life - a park ranger, a bus driver, a boat captain, but above all else Steve was a husband, father, and grandfather.
Steve loved to cook, listen to country and western music and he never met a happy hour he didn't enjoy.
Steve was beloved and will be remembered as "The King of One-Liners."
Steve is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters Samantha, Amy, and Patti; grandchildren, Justin, Lauren, Kenneth, Mitchel, Emily, and Trey; great grandchildren, Aiden, Shawn, Bradley, Finley, John, and Elliot.
His family finds comfort in the idea that Steve is sailing off to a better place…
Services will be held at a later date.
