Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
Stephen E. Cumberledge


1982 - 2019
Stephen E. Cumberledge Obituary
Stephen Eric Cumberledge age 37 passed away on Monday October 28th. Stephen was born on September 15th 1982 in Denver Colorado to Stephen Eric Antrillo & Kimberly Cumberledge. Stephen is survived by his wife Sylvia Rangel Cumberledge, his son Aiden Cumberledge, Stacy Callejo (John) Callejo, Dylan Aguirre and grand daughter Aubrey Hernandez. His brother Jerreth Cumberledge wife Sabrina, sister Amanda Pelino and brother Noah Antrillo. His Father & Mother in Law Martin & Janie Rangel, Sister in Laws Marissa Saenz, Yvette Rangel Lopez (Gabriel Lopez), Yvonne Rangel and Brother in Law Martin Rangel III (Christina Musial) and many nephew and nieces. Stephen has had many accomplishments in his life. He was dual service, Marines and Navy MA2. He was a student at Texas A&M studying to be a Physical Therapist, was completing his internship at Humpal Physical Therapy in Portland. His passion was Family, Body Building, and Sport Cars. He was always known as "Superman" to everyone who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Monday November 4 at Guardian Funeral Home at 5pm with a service to follow at 7pm. A chapel service will be held Tuesday at 1130am with the burial to follow at 1pm at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
