Stephen J. Conway



Corpus Christi - Ever a collector of good tales, storied antiques, and close friendships, it is with great sadness that we announce the death of Stephen J. Conway at the age of 72 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Conway; daughters Katherine Conway-Jenkins, Sarah Canna, and Emily Conway and their spouses; and five grandchildren: William, Dylan, Alexis, Adeleine, and Penelope.



Stephen was born in New Haven, Connecticut but was raised primarily on the Main Line in Pennsylvania where he attended Conestoga High School. He later went to Findlay College, where he met his wife Patricia (née) Siar. Over the course of pursuing a long career in the petrochemical industry as a human resources specialist, he and Patricia raised three daughters as they moved across the country-including Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana—before settling down in Texas.



Stephen is remembered by his friends and family for his love of antiques, incredible depth of knowledge in almost any topic, ability to tell a story, and his deep spirituality.



He is survived by his mother, Shirley Conway; sisters Sherrill Oram-Smith and Janis Munninghoff. He was preceded in death by his father, James Conway.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, 28 September 2020 at 2PM at Bible Believers Baptist Church located at 1701 Rand Morgan Road.









