Stephen Louis Burkett
Corpus Christi - Stephen Louis Burkett went to see Jesus on November 16, 2019 after valiantly wrestling with a long illness. Steve was born May 4, 1949 in Waco, Texas, the son of a Baylor Bear and the first of four boys. He would go on to have four boys of his own. After graduating from Ray High School in 1967, he attended Baylor like his father, earned a law degree, and met his wife Belinda. In his practice of law, Steve zealously advocated for the injured and downtrodden in South Texas from 1975 until his retirement in 2000. Both during his career and thereafter, he devoted his time to being a loving husband and father, scout leader, baseball coach, Sunday school teacher, world traveler, unabashed cut-up, and uplifting presence for anyone in need. Steve is survived by his wife of forty-six years Belinda; his sons Nathan Burkett, Aaron Burkett, Adam Burkett and Ausencio Pereida; grandchildren Luca and Margot, and brothers David and Jason Burkett. He was preceded in death by his father Perry E. Burkett, his mother Dorothy Jane Burkett, and his brother V. Paul Burkett. Steve would often sit at the breakfast table drinking his coffee, reading the Caller-Times and humming an uplifting tune. If you listen carefully, you can hear him lifting us all up with his song of a life.
We will celebrate Steve's life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Steve.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019