Stephen Tyson Kelly



Stephen Tyson Kelly passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26th in his home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer. He graduated from Mary Carroll High school in Corpus Christi in 1981 and earned a degree in horticulture from Texas State Technical College in Waco in 1984. He moved back to the Coastal Bend after college and worked as a chef in various establishments and as a landscape architect. Stephen was an avid fishermen, outdoorsman, and professional chef for many years, but his true love was his family and stepping in to care for them in whatever capacity was needed. He cared for his grandmother, mother, brother, and sister over the years and raised his nephew like a son. He was kind beyond measure and always looked for ways he could make people's lives better. He was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2016 and given six months to live. He made the most of every single day and turned those six months into nearly five years with immeasurable bravery and optimism. He made the world a better place and will be missed and his memory cherished beyond measure. He always had a smile and a gentle way of spreading love and grace in the face of whatever challenge he faced.



Stephen was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth "Betty" Kelly and his brother Leslie Kelly. He is survived by his father, S.E. Kelly Jr, his brother Glenn Kelly and his wife Mary Kelly, his beloved sister Rachel Kelly McKee and nephew Carter McKee, his nieces Jessie Kelly, Shannon Kelly Vann, Ashley Kelly Brandon, and Christine Lee, and so many dear friends he considered family.



Arrangements are being made with Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service, and a memorial service will be scheduled with consideration of the current pandemic.









