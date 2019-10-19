|
Steve Reyes, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Steve Reyes, Sr., age 60, passed away October 15, 2019. He was born July 4, 1959 to Ernesto and Elida Reyes in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1977. He married his wife of 39 years on August 23, 1980. Steve was employed by Sherwin Alumina Company. He was a loving father, son, brother, cousin and the Best Grandpa.
Steve enjoyed fishing, barbequing, playing Bingo and spending time with his grandkids. He will be remembered for his love of laughter, sense of humor, devotion to his family and love for his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his compadres, especially his long life brother, Ted Buenrostro.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ronnie and Ernest John Reyes and his mother-in-law, Virginia Pena.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Reyes, his two daughters, Crystal (Joe) Acosta, Angelica (Ernie) Sanchez, one son, Steve Jr (Gloria) Reyes, five grandchildren, MJ Acosta, Catherine, Gavin, Adalyn Reyes, Ernest Sanchez III and his dog Wendy Reyes.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Arturo Zamora, Joseph Segure Jr., Joe Acosta, Louis Maldonado, Erica Reyes, Ernesto Sanchez Jr.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019