Steven Anthony "Cheech" Sordia
His life was tragically taken away at age 33 on February 9, 2020. He was a 2005 graduate of Foy H. Moody High School. He was an amazingly loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his father-in-law Victor O. Rivera, grandfather Tony Sordia, and aunt Cindy Sordia. He leaves behind to cherish his memory by his loving wife, Cynthia A. Rivera Sordia, Daughter Leah Nevaeh Sordia, his mother Marcia D. Sordia, mother-in-law Rosalinda Rivera, grandmother Celina Cisneros, brother-in-law Victor (Debra) Rivera Jr., Gilbert Cantu, sister-in-law Elizabeth (Joey) Ramirez, Sandra Rivera, and brothers Nicholas Quick, Ronnie Goodwin, and numerous nephew and nieces. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Saxet Funeral Home with Rosary to be held at 6:00 P.M. that same evening. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020