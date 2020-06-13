Steven Evans
Corpus Christi - Steven Edward Evans, age 68 passed away April 8, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1951 to Robert and Rhoda Evans in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from King High School in 1969. He enlisted in the U.S Navy from 1971 to 1975. He was an Aerographer, charting weather maps for pilots, and achieved the rank of E5. Steve married his wife, Cindra Goings Kneller of 41 years on February 14,1979. He was employed by Nueces County MHID for 25 years serving as Clients' Rights Officer, and Director of Quality Management. He was a frequent recipient of the center's "Above & Beyond Award", as he was committed to providing the best possible services to the center's clients and families. Steve was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather. Steve enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, music and b-grade horror films. He will always be remembered for his devotion to family, nearly unlimited patience, consideration, compassion, twisted sense of humor, generosity and humanity.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rhoda Ann (Keeton) Evans, and older brother Robert (Bob) Evans of Houston. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Cindra (Cindy Goings Kneller), daughter Bayleigh Moening (West Alexandria, Ohio), stepson Cary Kneller (Ft. Wayne, In), sisters Mary Rowan Woodard (Corpus Christi), and Janice Cavalli (Panama City), brother David Evans (Hedley, Tx) three grandsons, Evan, Braydon, and Jaxon, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.