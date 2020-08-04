Steven Gerard Webb



Rockport - Steven Gerard Webb, born April 26th, 1963 in Harlingen, Texas passed away at home with family surrounding him on July 28th, 2020.



Steve is survived by his soulmate Kathy, his son Cameron Webb, his father Jerry Webb, sister Liz (Kent) Little, and nieces Jordan and Meg Little. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Webb.



Steve was a professional Captain who loved the water. Fishing, surfing, and boating were all things he did well and loved doing. Steve also loved to cook; he could make anything and never cared for restaurants probably because he could always do better as was known and enjoyed by family and friends. His unique wit, composed nature and adventurous spirit will be greatly missed but lives on in his family's hearts.



No funeral services will be held; there will be a private family ceremony.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store