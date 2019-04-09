|
Steven Smith
Weesatche - Steven Smith, known by his friends as "Smitty," passed away in the arms of his family at home in Weesatche, Texas on Tuesday April 2, 2019 after a long unfair fight with cancer. He was 66 years old. Steve was born on July 13, 1952 to Jack W. Smith and Shirley David Smith in Alice, Texas and welcomed by his brother Gary.
On August 23, 1975 he married his wife Carol and they were blessed with a daughter, Whitney, and two sons, Seth and Reagan. Steve loved being "Papa" to three grandsons: Jack, Brice, and Arlo who were his pride and joy.
Steve spent his working life of more than 40 years in the oil field of Refugio County where he owned Smith Services, Inc. a company started by his father. Steve was a quiet, laid back, gentle man who had a love of the outdoors and the company of his hunting buddies at the deer lease. He loved passing on his wisdom of wildlife to anyone who wanted to learn. Steve leaves a legacy of love, integrity, with his family and those who knew him. He blessed many people with his generosity and loyalty.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Jack W. Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley David Smith, his brother, Gary W. Smith, wife Carol, son Seth Smith and Stacy Barron, daughter Whitney Smith, Son Reagan Smith and wife Chloe, and his grandsons Jack, Brice, and Arlo.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 243 N. Gohmert Street, Yorktown, Texas 78164 on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. Following the service there will be a reception held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship hall.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 9, 2019