|
|
Strate (Sam) Strates
Corpus Christi, TX
Strate (Sam) Strates, age 74, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, March 23rd. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas April 22, 1944.
He is survived by his sister Peggy (George) Paraskevas, His five children Elaine Coleman Garcia, Peggy Strates, Jana De La Garza, Anastasia Strates and Evan Strates, His 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sam was a long-time employee of Les Feldser's, as well as a master carpenter and general jack of all trades. He will be remembered for his stories and jokes he loved to tell to any friend or stranger willing to listen.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 26th at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave with a Trisagion Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 27th at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions toward funeral costs. Please contact Anastasia Strates, 361-446-1689.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 26, 2019