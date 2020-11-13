Sue Finley Moody



Green Valley, AZ - As the sun was rising with a beautiful orange sky, on November 7, 2020, Sue Finley Moody passed away peacefully in her home in Green Valley, AZ from complications of a brain tumor. Sue was surrounded by those who loved her including her spouse, Becky and friend, Karen. Sue was cared by Becky and many of their friends in Green Valley, AZ, with tireless devotion these many months since her diagnosis in May of Glioblastoma. Sue was born in Aurora, IL on October 27, 1934, and raised with her three brothers on the family farm in Sugar Grove, IL. She graduated from West Aurora High School and attended Stephens College and the University of Southern California. Sue always worked in the hospitality industry where she met people with a smile and great enthusiasm. Sue moved to Corpus Christi, TX in the 1980's where she was the proud owner of Frank's Spaghetti House, which is still owned and operated by her granddaughter, Vanessa. Sue loved to travel with Becky in their RV around the US and especially loved to camp in Durango, CO, where they once lived. The Episcopal Church was Sue's source of strength and she was very involved in the churches she attended. Her smile, silliness, and laugh will be greatly missed by her church community as well as by her many friends and family. Sue also loved rescuing many dogs over the years. All who were lucky enough to be touched by her knew well her ability to listen deeply and always give thoughtful and wise counsel. A youthful soul who was always ready for an adventure, Sue leaves her loving and supportive wife/spouse of 27 ½ years, Becky Williamson. She is also survived by her brother George A. Finley III (Phyllis) of Corpus Christi, TX; brother, Hans Lagerloef (Susan) of Sugar Grove, IL; half-sister Patty Finley (Jackie) of Lombard, IL; grandson, Wyatt Lupton of Mesa, AZ; granddaughter, Vanessa Moody Alvarez of Corpus Christi, TX; grandson, Michael Moody, of Robstown, TX; 5 great grandchildren and many nephews, and nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Sue also leaves a league of friends across the country who were her extended family. Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Moody Lupton; son, Michael Moody, grandson, Matthew Moody, and brother J.P. Lagerloef. Memorials can be made in Sue's name to the Episcopal Relief and Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058. Due to the pandemic, there will be a celebration of life at a later time.









