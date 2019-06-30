|
Sue Kowalski Pitcairn
- - Sue Kowalski Pitcairn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Born on June 14, 1928 in Kingsville, Texas to Gus L. and Inez Wood Kowalski, Sue stayed true to her South Texas roots throughout her life. After graduating from H.M. King High School, Sue attended Stephens College and earned her degree in English from the University of Texas.
Sue briefly pursued a career in modeling and moved to New York City before returning to Texas, where she met the love of her life, John P. Pitcairn of Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania. Shortly after proposing, John asked Sue if she would like to move north after marriage. She said she would and after the honeymoon gladly moved the 40 miles north from Kingsville to Corpus Christi; never moving again.
Sue passionately pursued what interested her. She became an active gardener, gourmet chef, and loved to speak fluent Spanish with her South Texas friends. Sue was thrilled to be at an opera anywhere in the world or in a South Texas deer stand. She loved the fact that she passed many of her passions on to her children and grandchildren. Sue also spent many happy winters at her home in Round Hill, Jamaica and summers in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
She was a member of the Corpus Christi Yacht Club, the Corpus Christi Town Club, the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Esperanza Garden Club, the National Council of the Santa Fe Opera, Las Parlanchinas, Corpus Christi Cotillion Club, and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Sue is survived by her son, Harold F. "Rick" Pitcairn II of Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, and her grandchildren, Lauren Leigh Pitcairn of New York, New York, John P. Pitcairn II of Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, and Michael Max Pitcairn of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, John P. Pitcairn Jr., her son, Christopher Stuart Pitcairn, and her daughter-in-law, Dayle Beatty Pitcairn.
The family is grateful to all her excellent caregivers; Irene McCarley, Elva De Leon, Clara Diaz, and Victoria Dean. The family is also deeply grateful to Veronica Rendon Lopez and her family for years of devoted care and service.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 9th at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 S. Upper Broadway in Corpus Christi. A reception will follow in the parlor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Academy of Vocal Arts, 1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 30, 2019