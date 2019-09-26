|
|
Sulema Adrian Pineda
- - Sulema Adrian Pineda 7-31-48 - 9-21-19. Sulema was the youngest of nine children. She was a very loving caring person and welcomed everyone with open arms. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Pineda Sr., dad Luis Adrian, mom Clara Adrian, sister Consuelo Adrian Sherrill, brothers Luis H Adrian, Marcelino Adrian, Pedro Adrian and Arturo Adrian. She is survived by her sons Joe Pineda and Samuel Pineda, brother Saragosa Adrian (Julia) sisters Marylou Tijerina (Donato) and Gloria Gaona. She will be deeply missed. Services to be held at Del Angel Memorial Holly 3442 Holly Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415 361-857-6291 5:30 PM Saturday Sept.28, 2019
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 26, 2019