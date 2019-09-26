Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:30 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sulema Pineda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sulema Adrian Pineda


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sulema Adrian Pineda Obituary
Sulema Adrian Pineda

- - Sulema Adrian Pineda 7-31-48 - 9-21-19. Sulema was the youngest of nine children. She was a very loving caring person and welcomed everyone with open arms. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Pineda Sr., dad Luis Adrian, mom Clara Adrian, sister Consuelo Adrian Sherrill, brothers Luis H Adrian, Marcelino Adrian, Pedro Adrian and Arturo Adrian. She is survived by her sons Joe Pineda and Samuel Pineda, brother Saragosa Adrian (Julia) sisters Marylou Tijerina (Donato) and Gloria Gaona. She will be deeply missed. Services to be held at Del Angel Memorial Holly 3442 Holly Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415 361-857-6291 5:30 PM Saturday Sept.28, 2019
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sulema's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now