Services
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel
5401 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 698-2541
For more information about
Susan Yankee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Yankee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Yankee


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Yankee Obituary
Susan Yankee

- - Susan Tucker Yankee, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Susan was born on July 19, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Juliet and Perry Tucker. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. Susan graduated from Corpus Christi High School and attended Sweetbriar College in Virginia where she met the love of her life, Dick Yankee. After graduating from the University of Texas, Susan married Dick on June 1, 1950. The couple began married life in Rome, Georgia and moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1953 followed by a move to Signal Mountain. Susan was a devoted wife and mother, working for TVA after her children were grown. She was an active member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Signal Mountain. She was well known for her southern hospitality and genteel demeanor. Susan and Dick lived their later years at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain where they enjoyed their many friends residing there and as Susan said many times, "They were wonderfully cared for."

Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard M. Yankee, Jr. She is survived by a son, Michael Yankee (Marilynn) of Corpus Christi and a daughter; Ellen Yankee (Kevin Wood) of Decatur, Georgia; one sister, Bell Grace of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service is tentatively planned at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Signal Mtn. for July 19th which would have been her 90th birthday.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel
Download Now