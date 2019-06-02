|
Susan Yankee
- - Susan Tucker Yankee, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Susan was born on July 19, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Juliet and Perry Tucker. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. Susan graduated from Corpus Christi High School and attended Sweetbriar College in Virginia where she met the love of her life, Dick Yankee. After graduating from the University of Texas, Susan married Dick on June 1, 1950. The couple began married life in Rome, Georgia and moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1953 followed by a move to Signal Mountain. Susan was a devoted wife and mother, working for TVA after her children were grown. She was an active member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Signal Mountain. She was well known for her southern hospitality and genteel demeanor. Susan and Dick lived their later years at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain where they enjoyed their many friends residing there and as Susan said many times, "They were wonderfully cared for."
Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard M. Yankee, Jr. She is survived by a son, Michael Yankee (Marilynn) of Corpus Christi and a daughter; Ellen Yankee (Kevin Wood) of Decatur, Georgia; one sister, Bell Grace of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service is tentatively planned at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Signal Mtn. for July 19th which would have been her 90th birthday.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 2, 2019