Susana (Casarez) Ford


1956 - 2019
Susana (Casarez) Ford Obituary
Susana "Susie" (Casarez) Ford was born on February 13, 1956 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Susie went to school in Corpus Christi and graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1974.

She was employed by the U.S. Government and worked for the IRS.

Susana went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2019 at the age of sixty-three. She was preceded in death by her Father, Arthur A. Casarez.

Susie is survived by her son, Thatcher William Ford. Susie is also survived by her Mother, Guadalupe R. Casarez; her sisters Criselda Randel (Robert), Patricia Glenn (Jeff); her brother, Edward Casarez (Evangelina).

Susie will be missed by her family and friends, she will always be loved, we know she is near and will always be with us when we remember her.

A memorial gathering will be at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 27, 2019
