Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaside Memorial Park
Suzanne Hawkins


Suzanne Hawkins Obituary
SUZANNE HAWKINS

CORPUS CHRISTI - Suzanne Hawkins, age 71, passed away June 09, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1947 to A.J. and Jerri Reynolds in McAllen, Texas.

Suzanne was a loving wife to her husband, Roger G. Hawkins. Suzanne was a devoted mother and grandmother. She leaves behind cherished memories and will be missed by all who loved her. She was a long time member of New Life Church. Suzanne was a talented seamstress and her hobbies included quilting.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, A.J. and Jerri Reynolds.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Roger G. Hawkins, sons, Jeremy Wayne Hawkins, Aaron Blake Hawkins (Ashlie), grandchildren, Natalie Rose Hawkins, Wesley Jake Hawkins, Bradley Wyatt Hawkins and brother, Larry Reynolds.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.

To share words of comfort with the family please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 10, 2019
