Sylvia A. Lopez



Corpus Christi - Mrs. Sylvia A Lopez died peacefully on July 29 th 2020 in Corpus Christi Texas at the age of 77 due to a brief illness.



Sylvia is survived by her children, Connie Reyes Carrion (Jesse Reyes), Joe David Reyes, Clarissa Lopez Mendoza (Joey Mendoza), Along with 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren all from Corpus Christi TX. Siblings include, Irma McDonald, Olga Gonzalez, and Gilbert Alvarez. She is preceded in death by husband Roy Lopez, and daughter Cynthia Reyes.



Sylvia was a hard working mother who enjoyed raising her beautiful family and



Tending to her home. She was energetic, cheerful and a selfless individual who loved to Travel and was passionate about hosting family gatherings. She was also a dedicated football fan of the Dallas Cowboys.



A Cremation memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 PM - 5:00pm on August 7, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home 5922 Crosstown Corpus Christi, TX 78417. We would also like to thank the staff at Doctors Regional for their care of our loving mother. In Lieu of flowers donations will be accepted directly to the funeral Home.



GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME (361) 853-0155









