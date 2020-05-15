Resources
Sylvia Barbara Adams


1933 - 2020
Sylvia Barbara Adams Obituary
Sylvia Barbara Adams

Corpus Christi - Sylvia Barbara Adams, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She was born on April 22, 1933 in Buffalo, New York. Besides Buffalo, she spent her childhood in Bristol, PA, San Diego, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. She lived her adult life in the Fort Worth area, Texarkana, TX area, Houston, TX area, and Corpus Christi.

She was a loving mother taking great joy in participating in her children's school, church and scouting activities. She was proud of her career as a realtor and operator of small businesses marketing business and travel related services. In retirement, she loved traveling with her husband Horace in their motorhome going to nearly every state in the Union, especially when she was doing the driving. Once she could no longer travel, she enjoyed her plants and making artisan crafts. She was known for making beautiful Christmas wreaths that she gave to everyone.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Rose Witkowski, her husband, James Horace Adams, and her sister Theresa Strelczyk. She is survived by her brother James (Barbara) Witkowski and her children Ross Benavides, John Adams, Debby(Al) Ewald, Paul Adams, and Ken Adams. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alfred Ewald Jr., Jessie (Jared) Ewald-Roberts, Michael(Jackie) Ewald, James Ewald, Ryan (Shanna) Adams, and Melanie Montgomery; and her great-grandchildren Alfred III and Tommy Ewald, Savanna, Liberty and Michael Roberts; Colton and Patrick Ewald; Maddie Montgomery and Marilyn Barker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled when conditions permit.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020
