Sylvia Brown
Corpus Christi - Sylvia Brown, 78 of Corpus Christi, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home due to complications of Parkinson's and Dementia. Sylvia was born to Julius and Frieda Lange on October 17, 1940 in Fredericksburg, TX. Sylvia was the 4th of 5 children. She attended Blessed Sacrament High School in San Antonio. Sylvia has lived in the Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff area since 1972. She worked for 17 years at the Flour Bluff ISD Central Kitchen.
Sylvia's life was defined by raising her beloved children and grandchildren, a love of fishing, country western dancing and going to a Casino every chance she could! Sylvia is survived by her husband of 30 years, William "Bill" Brown; brother: Ray Lange of San Antonio; sister: Janette Eddy of Arkansas and 9 children: Daughter, Debbi Scott of Kansas City; Daughter, Renee Kubik of Flour Bluff; son: Bobby Scott of Corpus Christi; son: Bill Scott of Flour Bluff; daughter: Lisa Welter of San Antonio and Wendy LeBlanc of Linwood, Kansas. Stepsons: Dwayne Brown, Don Brown and Dean Brown, all of Corpus Christi.
Aside from her children, Sylvia's pride and joy are her 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family wants to extend a sincere thank you to Christus Hospice for their dedicated, compassionate, patient and professional care. Christus Hospice was a true blessing to Sylvia and all of her family during this most difficult time.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Memory Gardens on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
