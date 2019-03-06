|
|
Sylvia Chaabavizadeh
Corpus Christi, TX
Sylvia Jane Silvas Chaabavizadeh entered the Pearly Gates of Heaven on March 1st, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her husband of 40 years, Ebrahim, by her side in Humble, TX.
Sylvia was born August 4th, 1952 in Corpus Christi, TX. She graduated from Foy H. Moody High School in 1971, earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Houston in 1977 and achieved a Master's Degree in Supervision from Sam Houston State University. A dedicated teacher with the Houston I. S. D. for 36 years, she dearly loved her profession.
Sylvia is survived by her husband Ebrahim Chaabavizadeh. Son; Joseph Ebrahim. Daughter; Sarah Monique. Grandchildren; Callista Marie, Elim Ebrahim and Taylor Ann. Parents; Jesse C. and Guadalupe Silvas. Sisters; Ester (Oscar) Alvarez, Belinda (Jose) Saucedo, and Jessica (Veronica) Sanchez. Nephews; Bryan, Marcus (JoAnn), and Anthony. Nieces; Megan (Emilbek) and Amanda (Joel). Great niece; Lena R. Great nephews; Jack C. and Owen W.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Chapel. Recital of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. and Entombment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memory Gardens Funeral and Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415.
Arrangements by Calvary Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery - Humble, TX. Please visit the website at
www.calvaryhillfuneralhome.com
The family is deeply grateful for having been loved and will cherish the blessed memories by such a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. The positive impact she had on many of her students gives the family so much comfort.
