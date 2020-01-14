|
Sylvia Cowles
Robstown - Sylvia Cowles passed away January 10, 2020 from complications related to cancer. She was the second of 10 children born to Edward Cowles and M. Joyce VanDyke-Cowles. She once told her mother that she wanted to be like her dad and be a cook. Mom said to be the boss, a dietitian. So that became her goal. Just turning 18 years old she joined the U. S. Army and in 3 years she had advanced to a Specialist 5, Hospital Food Service Supervisor. While attending her favorite school, Ohio State, she graduated in three years so it became her alma mater. She completed the 4 year degree in Natural Science with a major in Home Economics with specialization in Dietetics/Nutrition. She also completed 3 years in U. S. Army Reserve ending with the rank of Staff Sergeant- Mess Hall.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her father, USAF Major (retired) Edward L. Cowles, and her mother, M. Joyce VanDyke-Cowles; her older brother, USA Veteran Paul Cowles, her younger brother, USMC Thomas Cowles; and nephew, Kristofer Cowles.
Survivors Include USAF Bonney Cowles-Pelas; USMC Mark Cowles, USMC David Cowles, USMC Patrick Cowles, USAF Master Sergeant (Retired) Joseph Cowles, Helen Cowles-Davenport, and USMC Master Sergeant (retired) Norris Cowles; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostle Catholic Church.
Burial with full military honors will be at 2:00 PM Friday at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers she requests donations be made to Mission of Mercy of Corpus Christi, TX, the Cancer Research Fund or the USO Club.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020