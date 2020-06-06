Sylvia G. GarciaCorpus Chriti - Sylvia G. Garcia, age 85, passed away June 2, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1935 to Juan Gutierrez and Maria Flores in Kingsville, Texas. She was raised and attended school in Corpus Christi, Texas.Sylvia G. Garcia was employed by several retail stores. Sylvia was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her devotion to her family, in particular her grandchildren, and her faith in Jesus Christ. The Lord blessed her with many gifts; her greatest was her faith and fortitude in prayers for all. Sylvia was a 50-year breast cancer survivor and 7-year stroke survivor. Her perseverance and attitude gave hope and comfort to other stricken individuals.Sylvia Garcia is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Flores Gutierrez, her father, Juan Gutierrez, 5 brothers; Juan, Antonio, Jesus, Frank, and Federico, her husband, Gilbert Garcia.Sylvia Garcia is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Anna Fuentes (Alejandro Salinas), grandson, Zachary Jacob Castillo (Amanda Rosenbaum), granddaughters, Lauren Taylor Fuentes and Katie Julianne Fuentes, great-grandchild, Amelia Jade Castillo, two sisters; Maria Elena Jalifi and Nora Panilo (John Panilo), numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Reid Chapel in Seaside Memorial Park. A Rosary will recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Reid Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Alejandro Salinas, Zachary Jacob Castillo, Shane Kile and Brandon Henry.A special thank you to Nurses on Wheels Hospice and Mrs. Rebecca May, her provider.