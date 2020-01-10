Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Sylvia Lopez Obituary
Sylvia Lopez

Corpus Christi - Sylvia Lopez has earned her wings on January 8, 2020. She was born to the late M. Benito Lopez & Sesaria Lopez. She was born in Corpus Christi, Tx. On March 29, 1971. She was blessed to share her birthday with her dear mother. She was full of life & laughter and was best known for her red lipstick and vivacious personality . Sylvia was loving mother sister, daughter & Aunt and loved by many. Sylvia worked for Driscoll Children's Hospital for many years, which she considered her second family. She is survived by her spouse Andres Ramirez, Son's Andrew Ramirez, Aiden Ramirez, & daughter Andelyn Ramirez, mother Jesaria Lopez, sister Sandra (Jimmy) Padia & brother Ruben Flores, Numerous Nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Please continue to pray for her children. Sylvia you will be missed dearly. Public visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A' with a Service to Celebrate Sylvia's life to be held at 6:00 p.m.

Guardian Funeral Home

5922 Crosstown (S.H. 286)

Corpus Christi, Texas 78417

361-853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
