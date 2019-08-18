Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM



Rosary
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM



Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi - Sylvia O. Garcia, 74, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born in Laredo, Texas to Amando and Ofelia Perez, and raised in Kingsville Tx. Sylvia is survived by her two daughters, Monica (Steven) Maples, Rosario and a son Pedro Garcia, and the father of her children Pedro Garcia Jr., 2 sisters Mary Ellen Tamayo and Sonia Martinez and numerous other family members. She will always be Loved and Remembered by Family and Friends.

Public Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening. A Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at a later date.

Under the direction of Saxet Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 18, 2019
