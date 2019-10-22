|
|
Sylvia Ramos Garza
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Sylvia Ramos Garza announces her peaceful passing at the age of 71 on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Sylvia enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, visiting casinos and being a devoted Cowboys Fan.
Survived by her loving husband of 45 years Cosme Garza Sr, Sisters: Anna Saliba(Danny), Tina Ramos Campos (Gilbert Rosalez), Yolanda Hernandez (Teo), Terry Simmons (Randy), Menarvia Campos (Antonio), Children: Norma Ronje, Victor Ronje (Terra), Lisa Bell, Cosme Garza (Cristi) Joey Garza (Christie), 15 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Preceded in death by parents Mr. & Mrs. Pedro Ramos, Brothers Alonzo G. Ramos, Pedro Jr Ramos, Albert G. Ramos, and sister Patsy Ramos Cano and son Johnny Angelo Ronje.
A Celebration of her life will be held on October 23, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home, Viewing will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Services will be from 7-8 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019