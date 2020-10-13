1/1
Sylvia Violeta Lozano Garza
Corpus Christi - Sylvia Violeta Lozano Garza passed peacefully on October 9, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born January 2, 1930, in Harlingen, Texas, to Francisca and Santos Lozano. The family moved to Raymondville where Sylvia graduated from high school in 1949. She married classmate Luis Garza, Jr. on November 5, 1950, with whom she raised four children - Drucilla, Luis Joel ("Joey"), Alonso Javier ("Javy"), and Zita.

After several years of living in Raymondville, Houston, and League City, the family moved to Corpus Christi in 1970. Sylvia completed her education at Corpus Christi State University, where she graduated in 1985 and became a certified teacher. She loved inspiring young students to learn. After retirement, she served as a substitute teacher in Corpus Christi ISD schools.

Sylvia loved children and family. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She was predeceased by her parents, by her daughter Drucy Garza Barrera, her brother Santos Lozano, Jr., and former husband Luis. She is survived by Joey (Becky), Javy, Zita (Mark Skurka), grandchildren David Barrera (Rose), Edward Barrera (Samantha), Samantha Skurka, Denise Garza, Adrian Garza, and Dana Garza, great grandchildren Bryden, Lola, Cooper, and Emerie Barrera, sisters Estella Canales, Frances Morales, Illiana Lozano, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with viewing and Rosary at 3:00 pm with Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista Funeral Home, 125 McDavitt Blvd, Brownsville, Texas. Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. in the Buena Vista cemetery in Brownsville. Memorials may be placed on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a food charity of your choice.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
