|
|
Syria R. Perez passed away in peace November 14, 2019 at the age of 71. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Consuelo Rodriguez, son, Robert Perez, grandson, Juan Robert Perez, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Juan A. Perez, daughter, Joann P. Davila, brother, Victor Castro, devoted family John Matthew Davila, Eva M., Nicole Perez, Mallorie Martinez, Nadia Contreras, Ariel & Ivianna Davila, three brothers, two sisters, seven grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.
Public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019