Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Resources
Syria R. Perez Obituary
Syria R. Perez passed away in peace November 14, 2019 at the age of 71. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Consuelo Rodriguez, son, Robert Perez, grandson, Juan Robert Perez, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Juan A. Perez, daughter, Joann P. Davila, brother, Victor Castro, devoted family John Matthew Davila, Eva M., Nicole Perez, Mallorie Martinez, Nadia Contreras, Ariel & Ivianna Davila, three brothers, two sisters, seven grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
