Talford Lee "Chatter" Schubert Sr.
Talford "Chatter" Lee Schubert, Sr.

Robstown - Talford "Chatter" Lee Schubert Sr. went home to Jesus on November 2, 2020 at age 95.

Talford was born to Ferdinand Adolph Schubert and Annabelle Berry on October 12, 1925 outside of Banquete, Texas.

Talford attended school in Agua Dulce and Banquete as a child, graduating from Banquete, Texas. He played football his junior and senior year and raised the Grand Champion Steer at the County Livestock Show his senior year as well.

Talford met his wife, Dollie Mae Hutto in the 2nd grade in Banquete. They married after Talford entered the service during World War II on May 5, 1944 and went on to have six children. Talford and Dollie celebrated 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2014.

Talford served in Army in Company I, 410th Infantry Regiment, 103rd Infantry Division also known as the Cactus Division. He arrived with the 103rd in Marseilles, France in November of 1944. During the Dec 5-23 1944 Alsace Campaign, Talford was wounded and said he was but 1 of 4 of the original company to survive. He received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, WWII Victory, and EAME Theater medals.

After the War, Talford roughnecked while attending Texas A& I for a short time and later began a 30-year career with the Naval Air Station in both Corpus Christi and Kingsville. He was a supervisor of the maintenance division upon his retirement.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, he loved working on his farms and ranches, gambling, dancing, playing dominoes, and enjoyed singing, as well as pecking on the guitar and playing the harmonica.

Talford held various roles in the Driscoll Baptist Church in his younger days and supported both congregation over the years. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. Talford enjoyed singing and was the choir director at one time during his service to the Lord.

Talford was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie Mae Hutto; his parents, Ferdinand and Annabelle; his brothers F.A Jr. and Hilbert; and sister Atulka Mrazek (Tilley).

He is survived by his children, Talford Jr (Connie), Marvin (Sue), Bruce (Johanna), Richard (Jody) , Rebecca Wilson (Dean) and Rodney (Tina); Grandchildren, Lee Schubert III, Chauncey Wilson (Bere), Cassie Stastney (Mike), Bruce Schubert Jr. (Erika), Jenna Lamb (Ben), Corie Wehman (Justin), Robert Schubert Jr. (Sarah), Ashley Miller (Mathew); and 12 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Talford "Lee" Schubert III, Chauncey Wilson, Bruce Schubert Jr, Robert R Schubert Jr. and James " Jimmy" Hutto Jr., and James "Jimmy" Monse Jr.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Banquete Cemetery on Saturday November 7, 2020, 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Texas Children's Ministries www.STCHM.org/give or Their address is STCH P.O. Box 1219 Beeville, Texas 78104-1210 Phone # 361-375-2417

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
