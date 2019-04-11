|
Tammy Lynn DeKoch
Mangolia - Tammy Lynn DeKoch passed away on April 3, 2019 at the age of 55. She grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas with her Father, Rubin Amos Shultz, her mother, Nancy Binz Shultz and brother, Randy Phillips. Tammy married Owen DeKoch on July 7, 1990. They have two children Ethan DeKoch and Melissa DeKoch. Owen and Tammy moved to Magnolia, Texas in 2001 with their two children. Tammy died peacefully in her home in Magnolia, Tx.
Tammy had an infectious smile and a contagious laugh. She loved cooking in the kitchen with her daughter. Tammy loved to be in the mountains with her family and take adventurous jeep rides down the narrow roads. She loved camping in many different campsites with her family and four-legged child, Dixie. Tammy was always the center of all laughter and jokes. Tammy enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog, Dixie and only Grandson, Cooper DeKoch.
Tammy is survived by her husband; Owen Dekoch, two children Ethan and Melissa DeKoch, Daughter-in-law Danielle DeKoch and grandson Cooper DeKoch; Parents Rubin and Nancy Shultz, brother Randy Phillips and Father-in-law Rob DeKoch; Sisters-in-law Jan Chase, and Carol Eckstrom and brother-in-law Rob DeKoch, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother Polly Shultz and Mother-in-law Margret DeKoch, her uncle Ron Ledbedder, as well as her dog Angel.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Tammy has asked for donations to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.
Located at 8535 TX-242, Conroe, TX 77385
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 11, 2019