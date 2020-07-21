Tammy Rodriguez-Womack

Tammy Rodriguez-WomackCorpus Christi - Have you ever been in a room and then suddenly someone walks in with a certain smile and energy that lights up the whole place? Tammy Marie Rodriguez-Womack was that very person. She was born on April 22, 1964. She earned her heavenly wings on July 16, 2020.Tammy was a proud Texan and graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1982. Her love of music was amplified by being a member of their fighting Texan Marching Band.Tammy lovingly worked in the Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church Nursery for 30 years. This position combined her love of God and his children. Tammy has worked for the City of Corpus Christi for eighteen years. Currently, she was the site coordinator for the Northwest Senior Center. Her outstanding service and the love the community had for her was publicly recognized by city manager, Peter Zanoni.Tammy married the love of her life, Carl Wayne Womack. They enjoyed to travel, be it via car, plane or cruise ship. Their spur of the moment drives to see the sunrise were among her favorite trips. Tammy's diverse interests were often the catalyst for a trip. How many people can say they have attended a big foot convention? Carl was always on board to make Tammy's wishes come true.Tammy was a gifted artist in so many mediums. She had the ability to crochet everything from a baby blanket, to a tiny fish. Her seniors were interested in learning how to crochet, so she taught them. Painting on canvas was an activity she loved to share with her family and friends. "Swirls" were her signature paint stroke. She invited artists out to the senior center so that her members would experience the joy she had in painting.She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Mary Helen and Richard Rodriguez. Those left to keep her light shining on earth are her husband Carl, her always sister and forever friend Dacia Lisette (beloved Matthew) family and friends.Tammy loved lady bugs, sunflowers, the color pink and people.A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 1610 Comanche St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.